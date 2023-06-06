Youth Hub Christchurch One Step Closer To Reality Thanks To $1m Contribution

Stage one of Aotearoa's first purpose-built Youth Hub is one step closer to reality thanks to a $1 million donation from Christchurch-focused family philanthropic organisation, the Wayne Francis Charitable Trust.

Stage one of Youth Hub Christchurch is under construction at 109 Salisbury Street in central Christchurch and aims to be a ‘one-stop shop’ that will provide everything rangatahi need to maintain and improve their mental health including health and support services. Stage one also includes 22 supported housing units for young people aged 16 to 24, provided they are actively looking for education, training or work.

"It takes a village to build a Youth Hub and we’re delighted the Wayne Francis Charitable Trust has come onboard as a key funder to build this not only New Zealand-first but world-first facility to improve the lives of our rangatahi,” Youth Hub Trust Chair Dame Sue Bagshaw says.

“A Youth Hub of this size and scale is unprecedented and we’re so grateful Wayne Francis can see the potential it has to be a turning point in the lives of our young people, as well as a driving force for systemic change in the way we deliver positive youth development.”

Wayne Francis’ contribution will ensure stage one can be completed by mid-next year.

“The Youth Hub will provide what we know works for young people – connected, holistic support to achieve life-long health and wellbeing through positive youth development,” Wayne Francis Charitable Trust Chair Helena Francis says.

“There are young people in Christchurch who, through no fault of their own, require support from a range of agencies. We’re proud to play a part in creating positive change for these young people, as well as for the communities we share.”

Once open, the Youth Hub is expected to deliver more than 8000 youth appointments a year.

Other major funders include Anglican Care who gifted use of the central city site, Government funding of $18.1 million under the Infrastructure Reference Group programme and a $500,000 grant from the Rātā Foundation.

