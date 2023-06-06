Update - Investigation Into Kaikohe Homicide Progresses

The homicide investigation in Kaikohe is continuing to progress.

Police are this morning executing a search warrant at an address in Taraire Street, Kaikohe in relation to the ongoing investigation.

Police are currently speaking with a person of interest.

We recognise the public's interest in this case and we will continue to provide updates on any developments.

