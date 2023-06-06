Update - Investigation Into Kaikohe Homicide Progresses
Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 12:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The homicide investigation in Kaikohe is continuing to
progress.
Police are this morning executing a search
warrant at an address in Taraire Street, Kaikohe in relation
to the ongoing investigation.
Police are currently
speaking with a person of interest.
We recognise the
public's interest in this case and we will continue to
provide updates on any
developments.
