Kaikohe homicide - arrest made

Northland Police have arrested and charged a male in connection with the

death of Linda Woods in Kaikohe on Thursday last week.

Police this morning conducted a search warrant at a nearby property in the area and located a 52-year-old male at the address.

He was taken into custody without incident and has been spoken to by the investigation team.

This afternoon, Police have charged this man with manslaughter, burglary and aggravated assault.

He is due to appear in the Kaikohe District Court tomorrow, Wednesday 7 June.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston, Northland CIB, says Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter but that they have a large amount of inquiry work to continue with over coming days.

“I would like to thank the community for their cooperation throughout this investigation, particularly those who contacted the team to provide information.”

Detective Inspector Johnston says Police know that the community will have many questions about the person taken into custody.

“While there are now a number of aspects we are unable to comment on, what we can say is that we are pleased to have brought a resolution for Linda’s whānau.

“Her death was a tragedy, and we know that this has been felt deeply throughout the community.

“We hope this arrest will bring some comfort to both Linda’s family and to the wider community in Kaikohe.

“However, as this matter is now before the court, Police are unable to provide further information at this time.”

© Scoop Media

