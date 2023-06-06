Arrests Following Manawatū Search Warrants

Nine men and two women have been arrested following a termination in the

Manawatū.

On 23 May, the Manawatū Organised Crime Unit executed a number of search

warrants in the area.

As a result, 11 people have been arrested and charged with a variety of

offences, ranging from burglary/receiving, unlawful possession of firearms

and restricted weapons, through to the sale and supply of methamphetamine and

GHB (fantasy substance).

Eight have been remanded in custody and are due to reappear on 20 June and on

4 July in Manawatū District Court.

Three firearms, ammunition, a taser, cash, methamphetamine and GHB were also

recovered by Police during the search warrants.

The investigation commenced on 1 April, and focussed on dishonesty offending

and the sale and supply of methamphetamine in the Manawatū area.

One person has also been charged with receiving a rare Mitsubishi Evo motor

vehicle, valued at $60,000, which was recovered from a Palmerston North

address.

The vehicle had been stolen in a burglary on 8 May from a garage on

Wellesbourne Street in Palmerston North.

“Removing drugs and illegal firearms from the community is a priority and

targeting of organised criminal groups and the disruption of these groups

will continue,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Heald.

“If you see or hear of anything that appears suspicious or have information

relating to drug dealing activity please let us know or report it anonymously

through Crime Stoppers.”

You can contact Police using 105, or by phoning Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

