Arrests Following Manawatū Search Warrants
Nine men and two women have been arrested following a
termination in the
Manawatū.
On 23 May, the
Manawatū Organised Crime Unit executed a number of
search
warrants in the area.
As a result, 11 people
have been arrested and charged with a variety
of
offences, ranging from burglary/receiving, unlawful possession of firearms
and restricted weapons, through to the sale and supply of methamphetamine and
GHB (fantasy substance).
Eight have been remanded in custody and
are due to reappear on 20 June and on
4 July in Manawatū District Court.
Three firearms, ammunition, a taser,
cash, methamphetamine and GHB were also
recovered by Police during the search warrants.
The investigation
commenced on 1 April, and focussed on dishonesty
offending
and the sale and supply of methamphetamine in the Manawatū area.
One person has also been charged
with receiving a rare Mitsubishi Evo motor
vehicle, valued at $60,000, which was recovered from a Palmerston North
address.
The vehicle had been stolen in a
burglary on 8 May from a garage on
Wellesbourne Street in Palmerston North.
“Removing drugs and illegal
firearms from the community is a priority and
targeting of organised criminal groups and the disruption of these groups
will continue,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Heald.
“If you see or hear of anything that
appears suspicious or have information
relating to drug dealing activity please let us know or report it anonymously
through Crime Stoppers.”
You can
contact Police using 105, or by phoning Crime Stoppers on
0800
555
111.