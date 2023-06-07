Tauranga Residents Embrace Sustainable Living Online

An online Zero Waste movement is here giving busy people the tools to reduce their environmental impact and live more sustainably.

Tauranga City Council is giving 100 Tauranga residents free access to the next round of ‘Zero Waste Living for Everyday People’ online training, starting on Monday, 19 June, thanks to funding from their Resource Wise® Community Fund.

Council’s Manager: Sustainability and Waste, Dan Smith, is encouraging residents to sign up soon to avoid disappointment.

“After nearly 100 households took part in the online training earlier in February, we knew we needed to offer it again fairly quickly, to keep up with the demand from our community,” says Dan.

Course founder, Nicola Turner from Mainstream Green says “the free online course is a super easy way to get started on your sustainability journey and will arm you with lots of easy ways to reduce your waste at home."

“The course starts by looking at the big picture of waste and the impact it’s having on our lives. We then dive into a simple framework to help you navigate your own personal approach to waste reduction.”

Other modules explore the basics of recycling and provide tips and inspiration to help you find simple ways to reduce waste throughout your home. From reducing packaging and food waste in the kitchen, to simplifying personal care and cleaning products, and reducing the impact of our fashion choices.

The online course starts on Monday, 19 June, and will run for six weeks. Modules will be released weekly, and you can work through them at your own pace, from the comfort of your own home.

“Mainstream Green was awarded funding for the online course under our Resource Wise® Community Fund, because anything that helps our city reduce the amount of waste being created aligns with our overarching goal of sending less to landfill under our Waste Management and Minimisation Plan” says Nicole Banks, Team Leader: Community Waste Programmes and Partnerships from Tauranga City Council.

If you have an idea to help reduce waste in our community, applications for this year’s Resource Wise® Community Fund are open until 4pm, Friday 9 June. Find out more at www.tauranga.govt.nz/rwcommunityfund.

To sign up or find out more, visit www.mainstreamgreen.co.nz/free.



© Scoop Media

