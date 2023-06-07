FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Original Trophy To Visit Tauranga

The FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Original Trophy will make a stop in Tauranga on Sunday 18 June as part of its tour around the Waikato and Bay of Plenty.

Since starting its worldwide journey in February, the trophy’s journey includes all 32 participating nations.

New Zealand football great and ‘Beyond Greatness Champion’, Maia Jackman, will be present on the day to reveal the original trophy.

The showcase will take place at ‘The Battle of the Kaimais’ football tournament, hosted at Fergusson Park on 18 June between 11am-1pm. Jackman will also present the tournament winners with their trophy.

Nelita Byrne, Tauranga City Council Manager Venues and Events is excited for the trophy to be stopping in the region.

“After travelling the globe, we are delighted to have the FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy here in Tauranga Moana to inspire our next generation of wāhine football stars,” she said.

“It’s truly spine-tingling to think of all the great players who have lifted the trophy in the past and this is a brilliant opportunity for our football community to experience the magic of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ ahead of the tournament.”

On the day there will be a series of fun FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ themed activities for all ages to enjoy, Tazuni the official tournament mascot and a variety of food trucks will all be present at the free event making this a great family day out for football and non-football fans alike.

The Trophy Tour is ‘Going Beyond’ to inspire people of all ages, build excitement and support ahead of the five FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ matches taking place in Hamilton Kirikiriroa, the first of which Zambia v Japan on Saturday, 22 July.

The trophy’s journey started in Hamilton Kiririroa and will make its way to Tauranga, Rotorua, Taupō, Cambridge and back to Hamilton Kiririroa.

For more information on the Trophy Tour or events in Hamilton Kiririroa surrounding the tournament visit hamiltonhostcity.co.nz

Tickets for Hamilton Kirikiriroa are on sale now at FIFA.com/hamiltontickets

© Scoop Media

