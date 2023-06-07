Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Have Your Say On Sustainability Measures For Aotearoa’s Fisheries

Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 1:39 pm
Press Release: Fisheries New Zealand

Tini a Tangaroa Fisheries New Zealand is asking for feedback on proposed changes to catch limits and other settings across a range of Aotearoa New Zealand’s fisheries as part of its twice-yearly sustainability review.

"Every six months we review a range of fish stocks to ensure their long-term sustainability to help ensure there are plenty of fish in the water for future generations," says Emma Taylor, Fisheries New Zealand's director of fisheries management.

The proposals cover changes to settings for ten fish stocks, and deemed value adjustments three stocks. Deemed values are the rates fishers must pay if they catch fish outside their Annual Catch Entitlement.

“Our proposals for these fisheries are based on the best available information, which tells us what's happening in our fisheries and helps identify what course of action to take.

"With over 600 stocks in the quota management system (QMS), it’s important that we prioritise which stocks we review. To do this we consider factors including strength of science, information we receive from iwi, fishers, and communities about their local fisheries, and environmental factors.

"When the information suggests more fish can be harvested sustainably, we look to increase catch limits. On the other hand, if the information suggests a stock isn’t as healthy, we look at reducing the catch limits to help the fishery recover.

“In this review we have proposed options for increases across seven stocks where information has suggested more fish can be sustainably harvested, including some northern and central trevally and gemfish stocks. Options are also proposed to reduce catch limits for one orange roughy stock and one stargazer stock where information suggests current settings are no longer sustainable.

“We’re finalising proposals for orange roughy off Southland, the east coast South Island, Sub-Antarctic, and Chatham Islands and consultation on these proposals will commence soon.”

Stocks for this review are:

Inshore fisheries

  • Green-lipped mussel – GLM 9 (West coast North Island)
  • Kina – SUR 1A & SUR 1B (East Northland, Auckland, Hauraki Gulf, and Bay of Plenty)
  • Gemfish – SKI 1 & SKI 2 (Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Hawkes Bay, and Wellington)
  • Trevally – TRE 2 (East Cape, Hawke’s Bay, and Wellington)
  • Red gurnard – GUR 3 (East Coast South Island, Chatham Rise, Sub-Antarctic, Southland, Rakiura, and Fiordland)
  • Stargazer – STA 7 (West coast and top of the South Island)

Deepwater fisheries

  • Silver warehou – SWA 3 (East coast South Island)
  • Orange roughy* – ORH 3B (Southland, east coast South Island, Sub-Antarctic, and Chatham Islands)


*Consultation on orange roughy is expected to start in the coming weeks.

Review of deemed value rates only

  • Snapper – SNA 7 & SNA 8 (West Coast and top of the South Island, and west coast North Island)
  • School shark – SCH 5 (Southland and Sub-Antarctic)

Once consultation closes, Tini a Tangaroa Fisheries New Zealand will analyse the submissions and provide advice to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries for consideration. Changes to catch limits for the October fishing year will be announced by 1 October 2023.

"Consultation begins today, and we encourage everyone who has an interest in these fisheries to have their say”, says Emma Taylor.

Submissions can be made online by 5pm on 17 July 2023. More information, including how to make a submission, can be found here: https://www.mpi.govt.nz/consultations/review-of-sustainability-measures-for-fisheries-october-2023-round

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fisheries New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Red Tape & Nicky Hager’s Regal Reward


Not for the first time, David Seymour looks like an answer to a non-existent problem. Reportedly, ACT is promising to establish a Ministry of Regulations to cut through all that bureaucracy and red tape. Seymour is promising to create a whole new bureaucracy, presumably one blessed with its own secretariat, office space, and highly paid Minister. More>>



 
 

Government: New Moves To Curb Youth Vaping

From August this year, all vaping devices sold in NZ will need to have removeable or replaceable batteries, which will limit the sale of disposable vapes to young people. Any locations within 300 metres of schools and marae will be also off-limits for new shops. More>>



National: Wood’s Airport Shares Raise Major Trust Issues

Michael Wood appears to have committed multiple breaches of the Cabinet Manual over his undisclosed holding of Auckland Airport shares while Minister of Transport. More>>


IERP: Making Our Electoral System Fairer, Clearer, & More Accessible

The Independent Electoral Review Panel has published its draft recommendations focused on ensuring our electoral system is fairer, clearer, and more accessible so that as many people as possible can take part. More>>


Government: National Space Policy Launched

The next "giant leap" in New Zealand’s space journey has been taken today with the launch of the National Space Policy, Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds announced. More>>


Government: King’s Birthday Honours Recognise Strength Of Service To NZ

The strength and diversity of service in New Zealand is a standout feature of Monday's King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours list, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said
More>>

ALSO:

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 