Fire And Emergency Shelley Bay Structure Fire Final Update
Thursday, 8 June 2023, 10:52 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
A large building fire in Shelley Bay, Wellington has been
extinguished and Fire and Emergency crews left the site at
9pm last night.
We have handed the site over to
Police.
Shelley Bay Road remains closed to the
public.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Not for the first time, David Seymour looks like an answer to a non-existent problem. Reportedly, ACT is promising to establish a Ministry of Regulations to cut through all that bureaucracy and red tape. Seymour is promising to create a whole new bureaucracy, presumably one blessed with its own secretariat, office space, and highly paid Minister. More>>