UPDATE - Investigation Following Fire, Shelly Bay

Shelly Bay Road remains closed following the large building fire that broke out early Wednesday morning.

Police are continuing the scene examination today.

At this time the cause of the fire cannot be determined due to the damage the building suffered. It is being treated as suspicious because the building was unoccupied at the time the fire broke out, and power was not connected.

We continue to ask the public to avoid the area.

Anyone who has information that could assist with the Police investigation is encouraged to contact us via our 105 phone service, referencing file number 230607/9584. Reports can also be made online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using Update Report.

