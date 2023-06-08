UPDATE - Investigation Following Fire, Shelly Bay
Thursday, 8 June 2023, 11:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Shelly Bay Road remains closed following the large
building fire that broke out early Wednesday
morning.
Police are continuing the scene examination
today.
At this time the cause of the fire cannot be
determined due to the damage the building suffered. It is
being treated as suspicious because the building was
unoccupied at the time the fire broke out, and power was not
connected.
We continue to ask the public to avoid the
area.
Anyone who has information that could assist
with the Police investigation is encouraged to contact us
via our 105 phone service, referencing file number
230607/9584. Reports can also be made online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
and using Update
Report.
© Scoop Media
