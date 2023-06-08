UPDATE – Shelly Bay Fire, Police Complete Initial Scene Examination
Police have completed an initial scene examination at the
Shelly Bay Road
building which was subject to a fire on Wednesday morning.
The scene has today been handed
over to council who will clear the building
over the coming days.
Police are expected to return to the
scene late next week to continue
enquiries once it is safe to do so.
As Police continue to investigate the
circumstances of the fire, we encourage
anyone with information to come forward.
Information can be
provided to Police via our 105 phone service,
referencing
file number 230607/9584. Reports can also be made online at
https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using Update Report.