UPDATE – Shelly Bay Fire, Police Complete Initial Scene Examination

Police have completed an initial scene examination at the Shelly Bay Road

building which was subject to a fire on Wednesday morning.

The scene has today been handed over to council who will clear the building

over the coming days.

Police are expected to return to the scene late next week to continue

enquiries once it is safe to do so.

As Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the fire, we encourage

anyone with information to come forward.

Information can be provided to Police via our 105 phone service, referencing

file number 230607/9584. Reports can also be made online at

https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using Update Report.

