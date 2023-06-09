Missing Whangārei Man Located Deceased

Police can advise a man previously reported as missing has been located deceased at Parihaka Reserve, Whangārei.

The body was discovered by a member of the public on the evening of Thursday 8 June.

He has been identified as 48-year-old Veon Smith, who was reported missing on Sunday 4 June.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the Coroner.

Our thoughts are with Mr Smith's family and friends at this very sad time.

We thank the many members of the public who contacted us with sightings and information during the search for Mr Smith.

