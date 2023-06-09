Serious Crash - State Highway 1, Mata - Northland

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 1 near

Mata, south of Whangārei.

The crash was reported to Police at 7.10pm.

Initial information from the scene is that at least one person is seriously

injured.

State Highway 1 is closed and diversions are being put in place.

Southbound traffic will be diverted at Springfield Road, and northbound

traffic at Salmon Road.

An update on injuries will be provided when more information is available.

