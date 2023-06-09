Serious Crash - State Highway 1, Mata - Northland
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
State Highway 1 near
Mata, south of Whangārei.
The crash was reported to Police at 7.10pm.
Initial
information from the scene is that at least one person is
seriously
injured.
State Highway 1 is closed and diversions are being put in place.
Southbound traffic
will be diverted at Springfield Road, and
northbound
traffic at Salmon Road.
An update on injuries will be provided when more information is available.