Sixteen too many: Drink drivers stopped

Tasman Road Policing Manager Hamish Chapman:

Police are disappointed after a Tasman Road Policing operation in Nelson identified 16 people drink driving.

Ten checkpoints were conducted over the course of last week with 1,170 vehicles stopped and breath tests conducted.

Of the 16 people who were identified as having excess breath alcohol, one was almost three times over the limit, and two were more than twice over the limit, these people will appear in Nelson District Court in due course.

Two people were identified as having suspended and disqualified licenses and their vehicles were impounded.

“16 people were stopped from drink driving, but that is 16 people too many”.

Drink driving creates unacceptable risks for everyone on the road, which could result in serious injury or death.

Road safety belongs to everyone, and we refuse to accept that death and injury is the price we all pay for using our roads.

Police continue to work together with our partners, working hard to reduce harm on the roads.

We can’t do this alone – we need your help.

Our message is simple:

• Do not drink and drive - organise a sober driver, catch a taxi

• Do not pick up the phone when driving – stay focused on the road

• Always wear your seat belt and drive to the conditions

• Do not drive with a suspended or disqualified license

Those found to be driving with excess breath alcohol, or driving without a license will face further enforcement action as a result.

You can expect to see Police anywhere, anytime.

