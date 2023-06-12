Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Now Seeking Community Views On Options For The New Waikanae Library And Community Hub

Monday, 12 June 2023, 11:18 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

The opening of a pop-up engagement centre at 2 Mahara Place signals the start of a six-week campaign to encourage community comment on options for the new Waikanae Library and Community Hub.

The engagement centre will be open six days a week for up to six weeks. People are invited to pop in, read the information displays, take part in a few engagement activities, and have their say.

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow says after considering several building options, Council has requested staff seek community input on the three most achieveable, affordable and sustainable options.

“We’re not ruling anything out at this stage, but the three options we’re asking people to comment on would allow us to deliver a comprehensive, modern community facility as quickly as possible without the uncertainty of having to purchase more property.”

Long-time library user and supporter, Waikanae Ward Councillor Nigel Wilson, says he’s excited about the prospect of a new community hub for Waikanae.

“Just as important as where the new library is located, is what happens inside. Libraries around the world are evolving into hubs which provide a range of opportunities for people to connect, create, and learn. They anchor and support their communities.

“So, part of what we’re asking people to comment on involves telling us what’s most important to them for the new facility to provide.

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to re-create a wonderful facility for Waikanae and our whole district, so I strongly encourage people to get involved and have their voices heard.”

As well as visiting the pop-up engagement centre, people can provide feedback online at https://haveyoursay.kapiticoast.govt.nz/waikanae-library or visit our stand at the following community markets (weather dependant):

  • Waikanae Market – Saturday 17 June
  • Paraparaumu Beach market – Saturday 24 June
  • Paekākāriki Market – Saturday 1 July
  • Ōtaki market – Sunday 17 July

Council will consider which building option to progress at their August meeting.

More information at kapiticoast.govt.nz/future-waikanae-library

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Saudi Sports-Washing

Since sport is our global religion, it isn’t surprising that the theocratic Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has taken the redemptive power of sportswashing to the point where its massive investment in professional sports may be hoodwinking the West into overlooking the Kingdom’s terrible human rights record... More>>



 
 

NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will take part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


VUWSA: Saving Tertiary Campaign

Targeted support must be provided to our universities to stop drastic cuts that will negatively impact the landscape of tertiary education in New Zealand for the foreseeable future. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic - and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads), and taonga Māori are being repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>


Government: Primary Teachers' Top Base Salary To Rise To $100,000

Primary teachers have agreed to the Government’s pay offer which will see the top base salary step rise to $100,000 by December 2024. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 