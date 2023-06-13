Arrest following escaped custody incident, Lower Hutt

Senior Sergeant Nigel Bullock Wellington District Command Centre

A 45-year-old man has been arrested after fleeing police in Lower Hutt this morning.

Shortly before 3.20am Police signalled for a vehicle to stop on Naenae Road.

The male passenger in the rear of the vehicle gave false details and was removed from the vehicle and arrested for breach of EM bail.

As the man was being handcuffed he assaulted two police staff. Police deployed tasers, however this did not subdue him.

The man then jumped back into the passenger’s seat of the vehicle before it drove away.

The police patrol did not initiate a pursuit due to there being a woman and child in the vehicle at the time, and instead maintained observations of the vehicle.

Shortly afterwards the vehicle was located abandoned in Epuni Street.

A dog unit was able to locate the male hiding in the bush before he ran from police again, but he was apprehended a short distance away and taken into custody.

The man has been charged with breach of bail, escaping police custody and assaulting police and will appear in court today.

