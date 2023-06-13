Serious Crash, Rangitata Highway, Rangitata - Canterbury
Tuesday, 13 June 2023, 5:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a three vehicle
collision at the intersection of Clogstoun Street and
Orari-Rangitata Highway.
The crash was reported around
3:30pm.
Initial indications suggest one person is
seriously injured.
The Serious Crash Unit have been
advised.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and
diversions are in
place.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
So Christopher Luxon wants to relax the rules that govern the use of genetic modification outside a laboratory setting. Would this mean going only so far as to allow gene editing of an existing gene sequence, or does Luxon intend to give a green light to field trials where entirely new genes have been inserted, and/or where the irradiation of existing gene sequences takes place in search of useful mutations? Hard to tell what he has in mind. More>>