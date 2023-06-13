Serious Crash, Rangitata Highway, Rangitata - Canterbury

Emergency services are responding to a three vehicle collision at the intersection of Clogstoun Street and Orari-Rangitata Highway.

The crash was reported around 3:30pm.

Initial indications suggest one person is seriously injured.

The Serious Crash Unit have been advised.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and diversions are in place.

