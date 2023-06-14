Motorists reminded to take extra care this Winter

Road Policing Supervisor Bay of Plenty, Sergeant Russell Owen:

Bay of Plenty Police are urging motorists to take extra care on our roads as we head into the winter months.

With temperatures dropping we are seeing an increase in ice on our roads, low visibility, rain, and shorter days causing sunstrike.

These conditions increase the risk of crashes if motorists fail to adapt to the driving conditions.

Police are asking motorists to slow down and expect your travels to take longer. Watch out for tiredness and fatigue and plan your journeys accordingly.

Please also be cautious of other motorists and road users especially around peak traffic times.

We want everyone travelling to get where they are going safely, and to arrive alive.

Our staff will be highly visible in the coming months and will be taking a zero tolerance approach to speeding and dangerous driving behaviours.

You can expect to see Police on our roads, anywhere at any time.

Police encourage the public to report poor driving behaviour on 111 for emergencies or *555 and 105 for non-life threatening matters.

© Scoop Media

