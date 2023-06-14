Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police investigating shots fired in Whakatāne, presence to remain across Ōpōtiki and wider region

Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 6:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Bay of Plenty District Commander, Superintendent Tim Anderson:

Police are investigating reports of a number of shots being fired towards a vehicle in Whakatāne this afternoon near an area known as the hub.

The reports came through just after 4pm.

At this stage, there are no reports of injuries, however Police are in the area making enquiries to locate those involved.

One vehicle believed to involved has been recovered.

Police will remain visible in Ōpōtiki as we continue to capture unlawful behaviour following the tangi for Steven Taiatini today.

Our staff will be highly visible in both communities this evening and in the days ahead across the Bay of Plenty region.

Police have been actively patrolling this afternoon and collecting footage of the dangerous driving behaviour of some of the procession members.

We have already identified a number of drivers and registered owners and they can expect to receive infringement notices, and in some cases, be charged for their actions for driving behaviour and face the Court.

Police have also today obtained a search warrant under the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation Act 2023, which allows Police to search vehicles of suspected gang members and seize their weapons during times of conflict.

Two people were arrested for possession of a firearm and cannabis.

Police can now advise motorists the section of State Highway 2 between Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne is now fully open in both directions.

We again thank our locals in the area for complying with this closure and for the inconvenience it may have caused – we appreciate the impact this has had on you.

We have no tolerance for intimidating and anti-social behaviour and we urge anyone who witnesses illegal behaviour happening now or is feeling unsafe to please call 111 immediately.

Police will continue to gather footage and information as it becomes available and the public is encouraged to assist by reporting or sending in their own footage of the group causing concern via our 105 services online at 105.police.govt.nz, or by calling Police on 105.

You can also provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Losing The Ukraine War

Obviously, no-one defends the RNZ digital journalist who distorted the content and meaning of so many articles on the Ukraine war, some of them bylined by journalists who had no idea their work had been twisted to serve the needs of Kremlin propaganda, but while we're talking about the ethics of RNZ’ coverage, the tide of the war itself seems to be moving in favour of the Russians. More>>



 
 

Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Likely To Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will take part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic - and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads), and taonga Māori are being repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 