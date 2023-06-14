Police investigating shots fired in Whakatāne, presence to remain across Ōpōtiki and wider region

Bay of Plenty District Commander, Superintendent Tim Anderson:

Police are investigating reports of a number of shots being fired towards a vehicle in Whakatāne this afternoon near an area known as the hub.

The reports came through just after 4pm.

At this stage, there are no reports of injuries, however Police are in the area making enquiries to locate those involved.

One vehicle believed to involved has been recovered.

Police will remain visible in Ōpōtiki as we continue to capture unlawful behaviour following the tangi for Steven Taiatini today.

Our staff will be highly visible in both communities this evening and in the days ahead across the Bay of Plenty region.

Police have been actively patrolling this afternoon and collecting footage of the dangerous driving behaviour of some of the procession members.

We have already identified a number of drivers and registered owners and they can expect to receive infringement notices, and in some cases, be charged for their actions for driving behaviour and face the Court.

Police have also today obtained a search warrant under the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation Act 2023, which allows Police to search vehicles of suspected gang members and seize their weapons during times of conflict.

Two people were arrested for possession of a firearm and cannabis.

Police can now advise motorists the section of State Highway 2 between Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne is now fully open in both directions.

We again thank our locals in the area for complying with this closure and for the inconvenience it may have caused – we appreciate the impact this has had on you.

We have no tolerance for intimidating and anti-social behaviour and we urge anyone who witnesses illegal behaviour happening now or is feeling unsafe to please call 111 immediately.

Police will continue to gather footage and information as it becomes available and the public is encouraged to assist by reporting or sending in their own footage of the group causing concern via our 105 services online at 105.police.govt.nz, or by calling Police on 105.

You can also provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

© Scoop Media

