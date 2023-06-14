Serious crash, Tuakau - Counties Manukau
Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 7:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are attending a serious crash
involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Whangarata Road,
Tuakau.
Police were called about 5.45pm.
One
person is reported to be in a critical condition.
The
road is closed, with diversions in place, and the Serious
Crash Unit will examine the scene.
Please avoid the
area if
possible.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Obviously, no-one defends the RNZ digital journalist who distorted the content and meaning of so many articles on the Ukraine war, some of them bylined by journalists who had no idea their work had been twisted to serve the needs of Kremlin propaganda, but while we're talking about the ethics of RNZ’ coverage, the tide of the war itself seems to be moving in favour of the Russians. More>>