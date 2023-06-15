Police make arrest following shooting in Manukau
Thursday, 15 June 2023, 1:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Acting Detective Inspector Michael Hayward, Counties
Manukau CIB:
Police have arrested a person following a
shooting at a property on Jack Conway Avenue in Manukau on
Sunday night.
Emergency services responded to reports
of a possible shooting at 6.05pm, and located the victim at
7.35pm.
A man had been shot and was transported to
hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A
36-year-old man has been charged with wounding with reckless
disregard, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession
of ammunition.
He will appear in the Manukau District
Court today.
Police have zero tolerance for offending
involving firearms and will continue to hold these offenders
to account.
Police are not looking for anyone else in
relation to this
matter.
