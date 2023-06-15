Police make arrest following shooting in Manukau

Acting Detective Inspector Michael Hayward, Counties Manukau CIB:

Police have arrested a person following a shooting at a property on Jack Conway Avenue in Manukau on Sunday night.

Emergency services responded to reports of a possible shooting at 6.05pm, and located the victim at 7.35pm.

A man had been shot and was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with wounding with reckless disregard, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

He will appear in the Manukau District Court today.

Police have zero tolerance for offending involving firearms and will continue to hold these offenders to account.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to this matter.

© Scoop Media

