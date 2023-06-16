New Faces Join Public Art Panel For Council Term

Public art in Kāpiti is getting a boost with three new arts professionals joining the Kāpiti Coast District Council’s Public Art Panel for the triennium.

The panel was set up in 2012 as an expert advisor on the Council’s public art programme and is required to be refreshed every triennium.

Mayor Janet Holborow, who was on the panel in the last term, says the varied expertise and interests of the panellists would ensure Kāpiti’s public art was high quality and reflected and promoted the Kāpiti Coast communities’ distinctive identities, civic pride, and sense of community.

“Public art is widely acknowledged as a great way of attracting visitors and making our communities more interesting and vibrant,” Mayor Holborow said.

The panel has an arts professional nominated by Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti, a representative nominated by the Mahara Gallery Trust, an elected councillor, and five community arts professionals. The positions are voluntary.

“I’m proud of the contribution made by the panel in the previous triennium. Together we were able to give sound strategic advice on how the arts can be reflected in our strategies and plans, and on incorporating artistic elements into some of our major infrastructure projects,” Mayor Holborow said.

Previously the panel has commissioned the Tohorā sculpture by Kereama Taepa in MacLean Park, the Metamorphic mural by Theo Arraj at Kāpiti Lights, and the Frances Hodgkins murals in Waikanae’s Mahara Place by artists Kate Hartmann and Ruth Robertson-Taylor. The panel has also contributed ideas and expertise to town centre developments and the Council’s Open Space Strategy, and instigated a register of public art.

Council Arts, Museums and Heritage Advisor Rosie Salas said because of the high calibre of all the applicants this term, Council decided to appoint a further three new people from the arts sector who were keen to contribute.

“I’m delighted most members were able to continue for the term and that we have several new faces to inject fresh thinking into the mix.

“Together, they bring a wealth of expertise, experience and perspectives that will enrich our public art programme,” Ms Salas said.

“The panel will also play a pivotal role as we start conversations with our community later this year on developing a strategy to better support and promote all that Kāpiti has to offer in terms of our rich culture and abundant creativity,” she said.

The panellists are:

· Janet Bayly, Director, Mahara Gallery

· Liz Koh, Kāpiti Coast District Councillor, a long-time arts supporter with a background in financial planning and economic development

· Vianney Parata, Te Whakaminenga representative, an artist specialising in Māori visual arts, Taa Moko (Māori tattooing practices), and digital design.

· Nick Ray, a design consultant in workplace strategy and planning who lives in Waikanae

· Robin Simpson, landscape architect and urban designer, formerly from Kāpiti and now Wellington-based

· Sandra Smillie (new), an artist with a background in design and business, resident in Kāpiti

· Ellie Smith (new), a freelance art professional and consultant, based in Wellington

· Josie Whelan (new), an art educator with a background in the arts and cultural heritage sector who lives in Paekākāriki

The panel chair will be appointed shortly.

