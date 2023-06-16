Taupō’s Public Place Recycling Down In The Dumps

Year 7 and 8 students from Hilltop School recently conducted an audit of Taupō’s public recycling bins, and the results were quite literally, rubbish.

These bins are provided by Taupō District Council and give the public the opportunity to recycle while out and about and to keep our district litter-free.

Hilltop School teacher Marni Lynn tasked her inquiry class students with identifying an environmental issue to investigate.

Mrs Lynn contacted Taupō District Council waste minimisation officer Shannon Hanson who supported the idea of looking into contamination of public place recycling bins.

Shannon provided the class with five bags from various public recycling bins along the Taupō lakefront and reserves to audit. The results left much to be desired.

Of the 244 items within the five recycling bins, 109 were not recyclable. That’s a 45 percent contamination rate.

“Most notably, we found four bags of dog poo and one pair of women’s underwear.”

Shannon said she was disappointed to see how contaminated the audited bins were.

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around how people think these items are recyclable.

“The most upsetting thing though, is seeing a whole bin load of recyclable items ending up in landfill because it’s contaminated with unaccepted waste.

“We know that there are a lot of people who want to do the right thing and recycle but unfortunately their efforts are being undermined by those who are treating the recycling bins as rubbish bins.”

The biggest culprits are coffee cups, takeaway drink cups, fast-food packaging and soft plastics which are not recyclable via the public place recycling bins.

Any food waste or food-contaminated recycling needs to be treated as rubbish. Recyclable items should be empty and clean.

According to council’s contractors, another major contaminant regularly found in public place recycling bins is dirty nappies. These must be placed in the rubbish bin.

“We ask that people follow the instructions that are on the bins and pay attention to what they’re putting in them to avoid contamination,” says Shannon.

So, what can go in the public place recycling bins?

Plastics 1, 2 and 5. Check the number within the recycling triangle on the item

Glass bottles

Aluminium and tin cans

The student’s project was inspired by the Young Reporters for the Environment competition hosted by Keep New Zealand Beautiful.

