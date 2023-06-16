Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Top Auckland Chefs And Business Leaders Unite To Help Nourish A Little Normal This Winter

Friday, 16 June 2023, 11:51 am
Press Release: Auckland City Mission

Next Monday night (19th June), business leaders and top chefs will support the local community through taking part in the Auckland City Mission – Te Tāpui Atawhai Cook-Off, a special evening of good food and great company.

Three teams of six business leaders will cook a delicious three-course meal for 150 Mission guests, many of whom are experiencing homelessness or face a daily struggle to afford food. Each team is led by a top Auckland chef, and each participant is tasked with raising at least $10,000 to help Aucklanders in greatest need.

“It is an extraordinary show of support from across the city, in particular from our three head chefs – Mike van de Elzen, Michael Meredith, and Petra Galler – alongside the eighteen business leaders* who are willing to stand up and go beyond their comfort zone to help others,” says Manutaki – Auckland City Missioner Helen Robinson.

“As winter sets in, more people are calling on the Mission while they try to cope with additional costs such as heating, extra clothing and doctors’ visits. The funds raised from the Cook Off will make a world of difference to the Mission’s ability to provide essential food, other items and specialist support.”

This year more than ever, Aucklanders are struggling to put food on the table with one in five families having to make difficult decisions between having enough good food and paying for life’s necessities.

The Mission expects to see demand that is in line with or above that which has been seen over the past few years to continue throughout 2023.

The Cook Off is one way that funds are being raised to meet the increasing need. People can also help nourish a little normal and support the work of Auckland City Mission this winter, by heading to: www.aucklandcitymission.org.nz/donate or texting winter to 4499.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland City Mission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Losing The Ukraine War

Obviously, no-one defends the RNZ digital journalist who distorted the content and meaning of so many articles on the Ukraine war, some of them bylined by journalists who had no idea their work had been twisted to serve the needs of Kremlin propaganda, but while we're talking about the ethics of RNZ’s coverage, the tide of the war seems to be moving in favour of the Russians. More>>



 
 

Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will took part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture, and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads) and taonga Māori, have been repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 