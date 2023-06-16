Top Auckland Chefs And Business Leaders Unite To Help Nourish A Little Normal This Winter

Next Monday night (19th June), business leaders and top chefs will support the local community through taking part in the Auckland City Mission – Te Tāpui Atawhai Cook-Off, a special evening of good food and great company.

Three teams of six business leaders will cook a delicious three-course meal for 150 Mission guests, many of whom are experiencing homelessness or face a daily struggle to afford food. Each team is led by a top Auckland chef, and each participant is tasked with raising at least $10,000 to help Aucklanders in greatest need.

“It is an extraordinary show of support from across the city, in particular from our three head chefs – Mike van de Elzen, Michael Meredith, and Petra Galler – alongside the eighteen business leaders* who are willing to stand up and go beyond their comfort zone to help others,” says Manutaki – Auckland City Missioner Helen Robinson.

“As winter sets in, more people are calling on the Mission while they try to cope with additional costs such as heating, extra clothing and doctors’ visits. The funds raised from the Cook Off will make a world of difference to the Mission’s ability to provide essential food, other items and specialist support.”

This year more than ever, Aucklanders are struggling to put food on the table with one in five families having to make difficult decisions between having enough good food and paying for life’s necessities.

The Mission expects to see demand that is in line with or above that which has been seen over the past few years to continue throughout 2023.

The Cook Off is one way that funds are being raised to meet the increasing need. People can also help nourish a little normal and support the work of Auckland City Mission this winter, by heading to: www.aucklandcitymission.org.nz/donate or texting winter to 4499.

