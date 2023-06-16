Fatality, Great Barrier Island Incident

A child has died following a tragic accident at a beach on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to an incident on Sandhills Rd, Great Barrier Island at about 4.30pm on Sunday.

Two children were flown to hospital in a critical condition.

Sadly, one of those children has died in hospital.

The other child remains in a critical condition.

Police would like to extend our deep condolences to their family and friends at this very difficult time.

Police will conduct enquiries on behalf of the Coroner, who will release their finding in due course.

Police request on the family’s behalf to respect their need for privacy while dealing with their loss.

