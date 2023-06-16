Fatality, Great Barrier Island Incident
Friday, 16 June 2023, 12:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A child has died following a tragic accident at a beach
on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to
an incident on Sandhills Rd, Great Barrier Island at about
4.30pm on Sunday.
Two children were flown to hospital
in a critical condition.
Sadly, one of those children
has died in hospital.
The other child remains in a
critical condition.
Police would like to extend our
deep condolences to their family and friends at this very
difficult time.
Police will conduct enquiries on
behalf of the Coroner, who will release their finding in due
course.
Police request on the family’s behalf to
respect their need for privacy while dealing with their
loss.
