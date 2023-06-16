Taranaki Renal Centre Wins Prestigious European Design Award

The design of Taranaki’s new Renal Centre, Te Huhi Raupō, has been recognised on the global stage after being announced as the winner of the prestigious Healthcare Design (under 25,000m2) trophy in the European Healthcare Design Awards 2023.

The European Healthcare Design Awards 2023 celebrate and recognise professional excellence in the design of healthcare environments around the world, and attracts entries from leading facilities across the globe.

In addition to the Healthcare Design Award in the under 25,000 sqm category, Te Huhi Raupō received a high commendation in the Health and Wellness category.

Designed by Warren and Mahoney Architects in close collaboration with Te Whatu Ora, Te Huhi Raupō was officially opened in March this year by Health Minister, Dr Ayesha Verrall.

The design approach was to provide patients with a welcoming and comfortable space that not only provided clinical services but also contributed to their mental well-being. Light and airy with large north-facing windows looking out onto landscaped gardens and distant sea-views, the facility provides a positive experience of a bright, open, non-clinical, patient-focused space.

Sustainability was also a key focus, and Te Huhi Raupō is targeting Net Zero Energy Certification and Zero Carbon Certification through the Living Building Challenge. The building has a net embodied carbon, or global warming potential, of less than zero and its total energy use over a year will be neutral, through reduced energy consumption and the use of roof-mounted solar panels to generate energy. This is a global exemplar in sustainable healthcare design.

Looking after nearly 400 patients in total, the timber building is approximately 800 sqm with 12 treatment chairs, including one isolation room and one self-care room, and two training rooms to help patients learn to carry out their own care, as well as consult rooms to provide wrap-around care.

"Recognition of the emphasis Te Whatu Ora is putting on best practice design to create healthy, comfortable, and sustainable spaces, particularly when it comes from such a well-regarded institution as the European Healthcare Design Awards, is something for the organisation to be truly proud of," says Te Whatu Ora Chief Infrastructure and Investment Officer, Jeremy Holman.

"Te Huhi Raupō is one example of how investment in high-quality health infrastructure across the regions is providing fit-for-purpose, sustainable and patient-centric facilities that support the delivery of essential health services for all our Kiwi communities."

"I congratulate the Project Maunga team on this wonderful achievement."

"This is globally significant recognition for a critical project in regional New Zealand. It’s the ingenuity, heart and design innovation that went into the project that makes it so special," says Warren and Mahoney Project Architect Alexandra Smith. "Working in rich collaboration with Te Whatu Ora, this illustrates how we can collectively deliver world-leading health care facilities that benefit our communities and the planet."

The European Healthcare Design Awards jury said of the project: "It’s an outstanding healthcare project in a community and primary care setting that demonstrates high levels of sustainability and urban integration, transforming the quality-of-care services in an accessible location, and supporting the integrated needs of staff, patients and the community".

Te Huhi Raupō received around $13 million in government funding as part of Project Maunga Stage 2, the redevelopment of the Taranaki Base Hospital campus. It is one of 104 healthcare infrastructure projects worth a total of $6.8 billion that Te Whatu Ora is currently planning and delivering around the motu.

