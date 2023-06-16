Police To Maintain A Presence Following Gang Convoy
Inspector Matt Srhoj, Relieving Counties Manukau
District
Commander:
There have been no significant
issues reported following today's tangi in
Counties Manukau, however Police will maintain a strong presence in the hours
to come.
Officers have been monitoring
the large number of gang members attending the
tangi, but in general, we are relatively pleased with the behaviour of those
involved.
Apart from some minor disruption at
intersections, there were no incidents of
note that required Police intervention.
We would like to thank
the family of the deceased for ensuring that
our
expectations were understood and adhered to.
Police will maintain a visible presence on the
roads for the rest of the day,
and continue to urge those travelling on our roads to not act in a way that
puts others at risk.