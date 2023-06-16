Police To Maintain A Presence Following Gang Convoy

Inspector Matt Srhoj, Relieving Counties Manukau District

Commander:

There have been no significant issues reported following today's tangi in

Counties Manukau, however Police will maintain a strong presence in the hours

to come.

Officers have been monitoring the large number of gang members attending the

tangi, but in general, we are relatively pleased with the behaviour of those

involved.

Apart from some minor disruption at intersections, there were no incidents of

note that required Police intervention.

We would like to thank the family of the deceased for ensuring that our

expectations were understood and adhered to.

Police will maintain a visible presence on the roads for the rest of the day,

and continue to urge those travelling on our roads to not act in a way that

puts others at risk.

© Scoop Media

