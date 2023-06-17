Arrest Following Palmerston North Burglary

A man has been arrested and charged following a burglary in Palmerston North overnight.

Between 1am and 6am on Friday June 16, three vehicles were stolen from Manawatū Toyota on Walding Street.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to the matter.

Enquiries remain ongoing to locate the three vehicles.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area early this morning and saw anything suspicious.

Police are particularly interested in sightings of the following vehicles:

A 2023 model blue Toyota C-HR, registration PTZ235

A 2023 model blue Toyota Yaris, registration PRE731

A 2019 model blue Ford Ranger Utility, registration MEC81

It is possible the registration plates have been altered to disguise the appearance of the vehicles.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicles, or other information that could assist our enquiries, is asked to please call Police on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting Police file number 230616/6563.

