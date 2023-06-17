Fatal Crash, Kaitaia
Saturday, 17 June 2023, 4:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a serious single-vehicle
crash in Kaitaia late last night.
Police were called
to Takahue Road about 10pm.
The occupant was
transported to hospital however sadly later
died.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
ongoing.
