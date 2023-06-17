Arrest Following Aggravated Burglary, Miramar

Attributed to Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard, Acting Field Crime Manager, Wellington.

Police have arrested two young people after an aggravated burglary in Miramar yesterday evening.

About 9.35pm, Police received a report that two people had entered a store on Dallington Road and had attempted to take items.

While nothing was taken, the store attendant suffered minor injuries, and was understandably distressed by the incident.

Police have responded immediately and a dog unit has been used to track the offenders to a nearby location, where they were taken into custody.

One of the pair has been charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated assault will appear before the Youth Court, while the other has been referred to Youth Services.

Police understand incidents like this are concerning for the community, and hope a quick arrest provides some reassurance.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police will not comment further.

