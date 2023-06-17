Fatal Crash Pakuranga - Counties Manukau
Saturday, 17 June 2023, 5:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has died following a two vehicle crash on Pakuranga
Road around 12:30pm
today.
One other person was
injured in the crash and taken to at Middlemore
Hospital,
where they remain in a stable condition.
The man died
enroute to hospital.
Serious Crash attended the
scene.
The road remains blocked and diversions are in
place.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
ongoing.
