Serious Crash - Manukau Gorge Highway - Southern
Saturday, 17 June 2023, 5:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a two vehicle crash between a
van and a ute on the
Manuka Gorge Highway which occurred
around 4:30pm.
It appears four people received minor
injuries, two people received moderate
injuries, and two
people received serious injuries.
Serious crash have
been advised and enquires are ongoing.
The road is
blocked while emergency services respond and diversions have
been
put in place.
Police urge motorists to be
careful on the roads and drive to the
conditions.
