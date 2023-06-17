Serious Crash - Manukau Gorge Highway - Southern

Police are responding to a two vehicle crash between a van and a ute on the

Manuka Gorge Highway which occurred around 4:30pm.

It appears four people received minor injuries, two people received moderate

injuries, and two people received serious injuries.

Serious crash have been advised and enquires are ongoing.

The road is blocked while emergency services respond and diversions have been

put in place.

Police urge motorists to be careful on the roads and drive to the conditions.

