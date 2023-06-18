Serious Crash, Fairfield - Waikato
Sunday, 18 June 2023, 7:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle
crash at the intersection of Heaphy Terrace and Alfred
Street, Fairfield, Hamilton.
Police were called about
11.50am.
Initial indications are one person has
sustained critical injuries.
The road is closed, and
diversions are in place.
Please avoid the area if
possible.
