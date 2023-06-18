Serious Crash, Main North Road, Sefton. - Canterbury
Sunday, 18 June 2023, 7:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious two
vehicle crash on Main
North Road near Amesbury
Road.
Police were alerted to the crash around
6:50pm.
Serious Crash have been advised.
The
road is closed and motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
Enquiries are
ongoing.
