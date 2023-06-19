Update - Serious Crash, Cable Street

A man has now been charged following the serious crash on Cable Street early yesterday morning which left two people seriously injured.

The 23-year-old man faces a number of charges including excess breath alcohol causing injury, failing to stop to ascertain injury following a crash, failing to stop for Police, and driving while suspended.

He is due to appear in Wellington District Court today.

Police cannot rule out further charges in relation to the incident.

