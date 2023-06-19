Update - Serious Crash, Cable Street
Monday, 19 June 2023, 7:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has now been charged following the serious crash on
Cable Street early yesterday morning which left two people
seriously injured.
The 23-year-old man faces a number
of charges including excess breath alcohol causing injury,
failing to stop to ascertain injury following a crash,
failing to stop for Police, and driving while
suspended.
He is due to appear in Wellington District
Court today.
Police cannot rule out further charges in
relation to the
incident.
