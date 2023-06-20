Police Remain Visible In Albany Following Incident

Police are continuing to be highly visible in the Albany area following the incident at a block of restaurants yesterday evening.

We acknowledge how frightening this incident was for those involved, and for the wider community, and we are ensuring there is support in place for both the victims and their friends and family.

We are reassuring the public there is no further risk to the public in relation to this incident and Police have no evidence to suggest this is a racially-motivated attack.

The man charged over this matter, who is a Chinese national, is appearing in the North Shore District Court today and we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

Our Ethnic Liaison Officers are in the area and will be available to speak to the communities impacted by this incident.

The victims involved remain in hospital and there will also be support in place for them.

Anyone who have may have seen the incident and has not yet spoken to Police is encouraged to do so.

You can contact us via 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 230620/0005.

