Investigations Continue Today In Half Moon Bay
Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 11:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua, Counties
Manukau CIB:
Police investigations are continuing
today following an unexplained death at a property in
Casuarina Rd, Half Moon Bay yesterday.
A scene
examination is currently underway at the property and
cordons remain in place as we work to establish exactly what
has occurred.
A scene guard will remain at the address
today and through the night until a post mortem is
complete.
Police will continue to provide any further
updates proactively.
An increased Police presence will
remain in the area as our enquiries continue into the
circumstances surrounding this incident.
Anyone who
may be able to assist Police is urged to contact us on 105,
referencing job number
P055051610.
