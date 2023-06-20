Investigations Continue Today In Half Moon Bay

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua, Counties Manukau CIB:

Police investigations are continuing today following an unexplained death at a property in Casuarina Rd, Half Moon Bay yesterday.

A scene examination is currently underway at the property and cordons remain in place as we work to establish exactly what has occurred.

A scene guard will remain at the address today and through the night until a post mortem is complete.

Police will continue to provide any further updates proactively.

An increased Police presence will remain in the area as our enquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone who may be able to assist Police is urged to contact us on 105, referencing job number P055051610.

