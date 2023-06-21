Serious Crash - Southern Motorway, Near Drury

Police are in attendance at a serious crash on the Southern Motorway, near Drury, this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash, where a truck has hit an overbridge, around 10.30am.

Initial indications suggest one person has received critical injuries.

The crash is impacting both the north and soutbound lanes with one lane blocked in each direction.

The Bremner Road overbridge will also be closed while emergency services attend the scene.

Motorists are advised to expect lengthy wait times and to delay travel where possible.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

