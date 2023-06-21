Serious Crash - Southern Motorway, Near Drury
Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 10:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance at a serious crash on the
Southern Motorway, near Drury, this morning.
Emergency
services were alerted to the crash, where a truck has hit an
overbridge, around 10.30am.
Initial indications
suggest one person has received critical injuries.
The
crash is impacting both the north and soutbound lanes with
one lane blocked in each direction.
The Bremner Road
overbridge will also be closed while emergency services
attend the scene.
Motorists are advised to expect
lengthy wait times and to delay travel where
possible.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
