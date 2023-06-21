Cordons in place following threat, Timaru

Police are in attendance responding to a threat made towards a premises on Arthur Street, Timaru.

Police received the report around 10am, and as a precaution people have been evacuated.

There are also cordons in place around a city block at Arthur Street, Grey Road, North Street and State Highway 1/Theodosia Street.

People are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

