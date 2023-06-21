Cordons in place following threat, Timaru
Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 11:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance responding to a threat made
towards a premises on Arthur Street, Timaru.
Police
received the report around 10am, and as a precaution people
have been evacuated.
There are also cordons in place
around a city block at Arthur Street, Grey Road, North
Street and State Highway 1/Theodosia Street.
People
are asked to avoid the area and take alternate
routes.
