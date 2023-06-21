Arrests Made Following Gang-related Disorder In Tauranga

Eight people have been taken into custody following a gang-related incident in Tauranga this morning.

Police responded to reports of disorder on Maunganui Road near the roundabout with Golf Road and Hewlett’s Road, around 9:30am today, involving two different groups of gang members.

Some of those involved were carrying weapons.

Several people dispersed upon Police arrival.

Police transported one person to hospital with serious injuries and multiple others received minor injuries.

Three people aged between 17 and 25 were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, possession of an offensive weapon, and assault.

Another five people aged between 25 and 40, have been taken into custody on charges of fighting in a public place and possession of offensive weapons.

Seven of those arrested will be appearing in the Tauranga District Court, and the 17-year-old will appear in Youth Court.

Further enquiries are continuing.

The behaviour of these groups is not acceptable, unlawful gang behaviour will not be tolerated and will be met with firm enforcement action. We encourage our communities to report any incidents of disorder immediately to 111.

If you have any footage, witnessed the incident or have any information that may assist Police in our investigation, please contact Police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. and reference file number 230621/6004.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

