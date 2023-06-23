Matariki Tauranga Moana 2023 - E Whai Ake Nei - What's Coming Up

Matariki Tauranga Moana celebrations are in full swing, with an enchanting week of storytelling and kōrero ahead.

Enjoy an evening screening of Whetū Mārama – Bright Star, the inspiring documentary that explores the life and work of Sir Hekenukumai Ngaiwi Puhipi, aka Hek Busby, on Thursday, 29 June, 6.30pm – 9pm.

The documentary is a captivating portrait of Hek's life and work, exploring the incredible journeys he and his crews undertook across the Pacific, and his willingness as a modern-pioneer waka builder and navigator to pass on his knowledge to future generations.

The evening will be introduced by Master Celestial Navigator, Jack Thatcher, at the Village Community Cinema, The Historic Village. Tickets are available to book online.

Join leading Rōngoa practioner Pā Rōpata (Robert McGowan) at He Puna Manawa – Tauranga Library, to hear kōrero about te mauri o te whenua and the connection the health of the environment has on the health of its people.

Pā will share his whakaaro on rongoā, conservation, kaitiakitanga, maramataka, and his relationship with Matariki at this free event on Friday, 30 June, 6pm – 8pm. Make sure to reserve your spot so you don’t miss out.

Bring along the whole whānau to see local children’s author, Stacey Mareroa-Roberts, for an interactive reading of ‘Brooklyn Builds a Bridge’ at the Whānau Storytime event on Saturday, 1 July, 10.30am – 11.30am.

The fantasy adventure is all about finding your inner gifts and is set right here in Tauranga Moana.

Throughout the week you can also explore visual storytelling with exhibitions and displays at the Tauranga Art Gallery, The Incubator spaces at The Historic Village, and He Puna Manawa – Tauranga Library.

Take part and discover the significance of Matariki with whānau and friends. Visit www.mymatariki.co.nz to view these events and the full Matariki Tauranga Moana 2023 programme.

