Fatal Crash, Kinleith
Saturday, 24 June 2023, 3:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a serious single-vehicle
crash in Kinleith last night.
Police were called to
Smythe Road about 7.50pm.
Sadly, one person died at
the scene.
One other person was airlifted to hospital
in a serious condition.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
underway.
