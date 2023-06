Road Closed After Man Found Injured, SH2, Ahikōuka

State Highway 2 between North Street and Ahikōuka Road has been closed while emergency services attend an incident.

Police were called to State Highway 2 at around 7am after a man was found injured.

The man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

Enquiries to establish how the man came to be injured are ongoing.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and follow diversions.

