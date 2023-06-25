Sudden Death - Auckland City

At 5.45pm yesterday (Saturday 24 June), Police were called to reports of a van parked in the middle of the intersection of Mt Albert Road and Dominion Road.

Callers also advised that a man was walking on the road and had been attempting to open the doors of cars stopped at the intersection.

Police located the man on Dominion Road a short time later and took him into custody for unlawful interference with a vehicle.

The man was transported by Police to the Auckland District Custody Unit, however on arrival officers became concerned for the man’s welfare as he appeared to be suffering a medical event.

Officers immediately transported the man to hospital. Sadly, he passed away a short time later.

Our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.

Police will make enquiries into the death on behalf of the Coroner, and the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) has also been notified.

