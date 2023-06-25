Delays Following Crash, Ngongotahā - Bay Of Plenty
Sunday, 25 June 2023, 4:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently responding to a
two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Central Road
and State highway 36, Ngongotahā.
The crash was
reported about 11.40am.
Initial reports suggest two
people are in a serious condition.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the area and expect delays as traffic
management is in place.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
underway.
