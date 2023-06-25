Delays Following Crash, Ngongotahā - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are currently responding to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Central Road and State highway 36, Ngongotahā.

The crash was reported about 11.40am.

Initial reports suggest two people are in a serious condition.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays as traffic management is in place.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

