Information Sought - Man Found Injured, SH2, Greytown

Police are asking for the public's help after a man was found injured on SH2 early this morning.

Police were called to SH2 between North Street and Ahikōuka Road around 7am.

The man was transported to hospital and remains there in a stable condition.

Our enquiries have now established some of his movements prior to being found.

He is believed to have made his way from Cotter Street to the 70km/h area north of Greytown between 5am and 7am.

He was wearing black Nike trackpants and a distinctive red Greytown Football Club shirt. He may also have been wearing a black long sleeve Greytown FC jacket.

If you have any information about this man's movements through Greytown during this time, or have any information about the incident where he was injured, we are asking to hear from you.

Please call 105 and quote file number 230625/2031, or make a report online using "update report" [1].

You can also give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

