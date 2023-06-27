Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Group Arrested At CBD Construction Site

Tuesday, 27 June 2023, 9:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police disrupted a group vandalising part of a construction site in central Auckland over the weekend.

Acting Auckland Central Area Commander, Inspector Dave Christoffersen, says frontline staff responded to the site in midtown on Queen Street.

“The group had been allegedly painting graffiti in part of the site when located by our staff,” he says.

“All four in the group were taken into custody without incident and their equipment confiscated by Police.”

A 30-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with wilful damage. He is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court later this week.

Three others in the group have been referred for supported resolution as part of a graduated response.

“I would like to acknowledge the public that reported the initial suspicious activity for our staff to follow up on,” Inspector Christoffersen says.

“There is no tolerance for vandalism of other people’s property, and the activity carried an element of stupidity as it is a construction site which poses many safety risks for those entering.”



NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


