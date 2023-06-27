Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Acknowledge IPCA’s Findings On Death In Custody

Tuesday, 27 June 2023, 10:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police acknowledge the findings of an Independent Police Conduct Authority report into the death of Jaye Taueli while in Police custody in August 2021.

Firstly, Police would again like to extend our sincere condolences to Mr Taueli’s family and friends.

As a result of these findings, Counties Manukau Police conducted a comprehensive investigation of this incident and have implemented several changes to processes.

As an organisation we are always open to learnings and systems used in our custody units are continuously reviewed to find improvements to better inform Police and other key decision makers around the management of those in our custody.

Relieving Counties Manukau District Commander, Inspector Matt Srhoj, says Police take thousands of people into custody every year and they are more often than not, held without incident.

“This was a tragic incident, and my deepest sympathies remain with Mr Taueli’s family,” he says.

“The management of people in our care is something we take very seriously – they are often vulnerable and require a high level of monitoring and support.

“Our focus is on caring for people as individuals and ensuring there are processes and systems in place to support this approach.

“Police staff make every effort to ensure the safety of those in Police custody.”

NZ Police has the same privacy obligations when it comes to employment matters as any other employer and, as such, we are limited in providing any further comment or information, however we can confirm that officer C remains a valued member of NZ Police.

Given Mr Taueli’s death remains subject to Coronial enquiries we are unable to comment further.

