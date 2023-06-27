Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington Airport Kicks Giant Football Onto Wellington Sign

Tuesday, 27 June 2023, 1:50 pm
Press Release: Wellington Airport Limited

Wellington Airport has kicked off a welcome for the FIFA Women’s World Cup with a giant football placed over the ‘O’ on the Wellington ‘blown away’ sign.

“We wanted to show our support for this once-in-a-lifetime event in the most visible way possible,” says Wellington Airport chief executive Matt Clarke.

“This is our way of welcoming the teams and many thousands of supporters expected here.”

The football sign is 3.6 metres in diameter and weighs 400 kg. It is made up of two parts; a structural frame which is secured to the main truss, and the football itself which is lined with marine plywood. Black graphics are used to create the ‘panel’ effect of the ball.

It will be auctioned off after World Cup with the proceeds going to Football For All, which fosters inclusion, participation and hauora by encouraging children’s participation in football and futsal.

Warrick Dent, General Manager Events and Experiences, WellingtonNZ says:

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ is the largest sporting event to ever come to Wellington, and with only a few weeks to go, we can’t wait to welcome the world to our city.

“To have an event of this diversity and scale in Wellington is really something special, and with the world’s eyes on us, we want to inspire the fans who are visiting and invite them to experience all that Wellington has to offer.”

The World Cup begins on 20 July and Wellington is hosting nine games, including a Round of 16 game and Quarterfinal.

More details on games in Wellington are here.

Photos of the sign are attached.

Notes to editor: Football For All

The Football For All programme, delivered in partnership between Capital Football and the Wellington Phoenix, fosters inclusion, participation and hauora by using football as a vehicle. The programme places tamariki and rangatahi from ages six to 17 into football clubs, futsal teams and school teams by removing potential barriers to active play and recreation. Football For All focuses on the following barriers: registration costs, equipment needs, transportation assistance and communication difficulties.

© Scoop Media

Wellington Airport

www.wellingtonairport.co.nz/

Wild at Heart

Wellington Airport provides a world class airport for visitors, the Wellington region and New Zealand. It's international terminal, The Rock, is ranked 4th best in the World. Being very close to the CBD saves 5.4 million travellers plenty of time and makes Wellington a more attractive place to visit. The Airport won the Wellington Gold Awards for Safety and is a major supporter of local events, attractions and community groups.

Contact Wellington Airport

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Law & Ordure Policy

Seventy-five days out from election day and the National Party still hasn’t revealed how it is going to pay for its stupendously expensive bag of presents for everyone. It is simultaneously promising to reduce the tax revenue coming into the state coffers, increase the spending going out of those coffers into key areas like health, education, roading, and other infrastructure, while also somehow delivering tax cuts and paying down our debt.



 
 
PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help.


MH&W: More Investment Needed For Māori Mental Health & Addiction Services

Māori make up 17% of the population & about 30% of Māori will experience mental distress categorised as ‘mental disorder’ in any year, but only 11% of current mental health & addiction expenditure is on Kaupapa services.


ACT New Zealand: Labour’s Cruel Rental Property Own-Goal

“Labour’s economic mismanagement and attacks on landlords are hurting renters, the very people Labour claims to care about. It’s a classic case of unintended consequences and it’s caused by Labour’s woeful economic ignorance,” says Brooke van Velden.

New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says.


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says.


Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes.

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 