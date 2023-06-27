SmartGrowth Partners Endorse Tauriko Network Connections Business Case

Western Bay councils and the SmartGrowth leadership group have endorsed the submission of the Tauriko Network Connections business case to the Waka Kotahi Board for endorsement.

The business case sets-out the evidence supporting the development of a new alignment and other improvements for SH29, and an upgrade of SH29a, which would see the construction of:

• The existing section of SH29a between Barkes Corner and the Takitimu Drive/SH29/SH36 intersection widened to six-lanes (including two dedicated bus lanes) to address existing traffic ‘pinch points’; and

• A new, four-lane highway running largely parallel to the existing SH29 alignment between a new Redwood Lane interchange and a new Takitimu North Link interchange, leading to a new route along the existing Takitimu Drive alignment, to carry regional freight and general traffic movements to and from the city and port. The new section of SH29 would have underpasses at Tauriko Village and Cambridge Road.

The existing highway between Redwood Lane and Takitimu Drive would then become a local road, servicing local traffic and multimodal transport needs.

At its meeting today (Tuesday, 27 June), the SmartGrowth leadership group passed a resolution endorsing the business case, noting that the Takitimu North Link – Stage 2 (SH2 upgrade, which includes the interchange at Omokoroa) is of equal importance to the subregion. The group also resolved to send a delegation to meet with Government Ministers to discuss priority projects for the subregion; and supported Tauranga City Council’s position that there is a need for the SH29 upgrade to be delivered in a single stage by 2034, as opposed to a staged delivery potentially extending out to 2050.

The three councils – Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Western Bay of Plenty District Council and Tauranga City Council – also held back-to-back meetings to formalise their support for the business case submission.

Tauranga City Council Commission Chair Anne Tolley says the SH29 upgrade will enable significant housing and business development in Tauriko West and the western corridor and help address congestion on the city’s main freight route to the central North Island.

“The business case would unlock development in these important growth areas, enabling the construction of up to 20,000 homes and the creation of 11,400 jobs in the western corridor,” Anne says.

“We need that expanded capacity as soon as possible to cater for the city’s continuing growth. Between 2025 and 2032, we expect the current shortfall in housing availability to worsen to between 6,000 and 8,000 homes and the SH29 upgrade is the key that will allow us to address that situation.”

Anne says the existing, congested two-lane highway is choking development and holding back the region’s economic growth, particularly in relation to freight movements to and from the Port of Tauranga – New Zealand’s largest port.

“Given the significance of this corridor locally and nationally, we believe there is a very strong case for fast-tracking the SH29 project and with the support of our SmartGrowth partners, we’re recommending that the next stage of the business case delivery, including designation, land acquisition and detailed design development, progresses at pace to support full delivery of the project within 10 years,” Anne says.

“The difference in the overall cost is minimal, with a single-stage approach estimated to cost between $2.2 and $2.7 billion, while construction in four stages over several decades would cost between $2.3 and $2.8 billion. While a single stage project would bring forward some of that expenditure, we think the benefits it would generate in accelerated housing and business development capacity and improved freight and traffic movement would far outweigh any cost timing difference.”

The Council is also recommending that the next stage of work ensures that the Waka Kotahi project is futureproofed for projected growth, with a focus on improving the current concepts for SH29/Cameron Rd and the SH29/Takitimu Drive connection; and that a four-lane bridge be constructed over the Omanawa Stream, rather than the proposed two-lane replacement, to support the functionality of the new, four-lane inter-regional freight route.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council Mayor James Denyer also added his support to the business case.

“Investment in SH29 is vital for the future prosperity of both the Western Bay of Plenty District and Tauranga City and is of national importance beyond that. Many of our residents travel to work in the city, and our horticultural exports need efficient transport to the port. This investment will help safeguard our economic wellbeing. It is vital that we are aligned on this kaupapa.”

Mayor Denyer was also pleased that SmartGrowth acknowledged the equal importance of progressing Takitimu North Link – Stage 2. “This project is essential for the full development of Ōmokoroa as our District’s key growth area and to provide the necessary capacity in the transport corridor for the anticipated increase in traffic volumes.”

Meanwhile, Nigel Tutt, Chief Executive of Western Bay of Plenty economic development agency Priority One, says: “Upgrading SH29 and removing this choke-point is the single investment that will unlock the full potential of other private and public investments in everything from housing to green energy and active transport, jobs, manufacturing and export growth, and infrastructure resilience.”

Other improvements included in the business case are:

• An upgraded public transport network, including a public transport hub with bus priority lanes on SH36 and SH29A to connect the new hub to the Cameron Road multimodal corridor; and

• An integrated walking and cycling network with safe, grade-separated crossings at multiple locations.

© Scoop Media

