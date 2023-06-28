Fatal Crash – Blockhouse Bay
Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 10:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a
serious crash in Blockhouse Bay on Sunday 25
June.
Emergency services responded to the two-vehicle
crash on Wolverton Street around 1.30pm.
One person
was transported to hospital in a critical condition however
has since sadly died overnight as a result of their
injuries.
Police extend their condolences to their
family and friends at this difficult time.
The Tāmaki
Makaurau Serious Crash Unit is continuing to investigate the
circumstances of the
crash.
