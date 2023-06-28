Fatal Crash – Blockhouse Bay

Police can confirm one person has died following a serious crash in Blockhouse Bay on Sunday 25 June.

Emergency services responded to the two-vehicle crash on Wolverton Street around 1.30pm.

One person was transported to hospital in a critical condition however has since sadly died overnight as a result of their injuries.

Police extend their condolences to their family and friends at this difficult time.

The Tāmaki Makaurau Serious Crash Unit is continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

